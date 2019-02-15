Rural regeneration grants for Tipperary town

Tipperary County Council is delighted to announce that it has been awarded grant allocation of €600,000 from the Department of Rural and Community Development for Tipperary Town Regeneration.

This award is for two complimentary elements:

- Market Yard Enhancement is part of the phased Town Centre Improvement Scheme for Tipperary Town which will provide linkage from the Tipperary Excel Heritage Centre to the River Ara. This phase of the project which will upgrade the Market Yard as a pedestrian priority area will comprise: works to include new paved area; repaving of the existing area; and the installation of a new pedestrian crossing linking The Excel Heritage Centre (which now incorporates new Tipperary Town Library facility and Tourist Office) with the Market Yard and the Town Centre; introduction of street furniture & planting/environmental enhancement.

River Ara Walkway - this proposes to link Abbey Street to Glenview Square via a river walk along the banks of the River Ara. This proposal will provide two loop walks both incorporating the Ara walk. The proposed river walk which is 800 metres approximately will link in with existing walking routes in town, on the Bansha Road and Station Road.

The project will include seating areas, natural playground, river window, area for educational sampling, protection of natural wetland, biodiversity awareness development/bug hotels, appropriate fencing, lighting and landscaping on the route.

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald, Cathaoirleach of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District, welcomed this significant allocation saying that he had recently met with Minister Michael Ring and had stressed the importance of this project to Tipperary Town. He is delighted that the Council received the full grant applied for and believes that this project will greatly enhance the town.