Former Tipperary hurling star Noel Sheehy's father passes away

The parish of Silvermines and the local GAA world are in mourning this week following the death of Johnny Sheehy, father of former Tipperary hurler Noel.

Mr Sheehy passed away just four months following the death of his beloved wife, Nora, who died last November.

Mr Sheehy, of Ballyphilip, Nenagh, died peacefully) at home.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Nora (nee Callan); brothers Joe, Louis and Fr Harry.

Sadly missed by his loving family Noreen (Crosse), Noel, Eileen and John; sons-in-law Willie Crosse and Kevin O'Brien; daughters-in-law Rachael and Carmel; grandchildren Aidan, Jack, Declan, Harry, Ellen, Sam and Eva; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday, February 18, at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery, Silvermines.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.