Tipperary's Dr Michael Casey to represent Ireland at Global Peace Convention

Recently, Dr. Michael Casey - Fellow/Professor of the Irish State - was among a number of guests who attended a wreath laying ceremony in St. Mary’s Garden of remembrance, Thurles. Ambassador Woon -KI Lyeo headed an official delegation from the Republic of Korea to remember the hundred Irish soldiers fighting with U.S., British and Commonwealth Forces and seven Columban Missionaries who lost their lives in a so-called U.N. mandated Korean War (1950-1953). Moreover, the Press Office of the European Commission, Brussels is delighted to announce that Dr. Casey (Templemore), will represent Ireland at a upcoming Global Peace Convention (G.P.C.) in March 2019 in Seoul, Korea, marking the Centenary of Korea’s Independence Movement. The Global Peace Convention will bring together leading international experts, policy makers and peace advocates to share best practices and develop multi-sector partnerships for sustainable peace and development. The G.P.C. 2019 is convening in conjunction with the centenary of the Korean independence movement, a historic milestone toward a unified and peaceful Korea. Both Ambassador Woon-KI Lyeo and Dr. Casey (an honourary member of the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee), would like to thank Mr. John Wort’s for his wonderful sense of public spirit and commitment to St. Mary’s Garden of Remembrance in the Cathedral town of Thurles.