Trial of Clonmel man accused of murdering 90 year-old retired farmer begins in Central Criminal Court

A blood-stained hoodie found in the bedroom of a Clonmel man accused of murder contained the DNA of a 90-year-old retired farmer who was found dead in his Waterford home, a jury will hear.

Ross Outram (27) of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Paddy Lyons (90) at Loughleagh, Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford at a time unknown between February 23 and 26, 2017.

His trial got under way this afternoon (Monday) at the Central Criminal Court after a jury of eight men and four women were sworn in by Mr Justice Michael White.

The trial is before Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

John O’Kelly SC, prosecuting, told the jury that a couple selling second-hand clothes - of whom Mr Lyons was a customer - went to Mr Lyons’s home on the afternoon of February 25, 2017 and the house wasn’t locked.

He said they found Mr Lyons’s body at around 4pm on that day.

He said: “It was immediately obvious that this man was either dead or in a bad way.”

Mr O’Kelly SC said: “He had injuries that were described by the pathologist as blunt force to the body with a traumatic brain injury, haemorrhage and shock.”

Counsel said the jury will hear evidence that one of Mr Lyons’s hip joints and ribs were fractured and that these injuries were the result of blunt force.

The trial continues.