Cashel Community School camogie team make history

On Saturday, February 8, in Leahy Park, Cashel, the senior camogie team from Cashel Community School sealed their place in the record books by becoming the first camogie team in the history of the school to reach the All Ireland Final.

CCS faced a tough test from Leinster Champions Rosbercon, who despite being a Wexford school, had a team entirely of Kilkenny players

The tension of the occasion was clear to see, as Cashel missed some very scorable chances hitting three wides in the opening few minutes.

Then Caoimhe Perdue slotted a free over the bar which settled the girls and began a period of dominant play from Cashel that saw Sarah Delaney make her mark on the scoreboard. A blistering solo run from Rosbercon’s Katie Lyng resulted in what was probably the score of the match with a fabulous point from the left wing.

Karin Blair for Cashel scored four points in the first half, maintaining her fantastic performance record all year. Rosbercon struggled to break through the CCS half back line with the Cashel girls working as a unit to break the attack. At half time, the score read Cashel CS 2-7, Our Lady of Lourdes 0-4.

The Cashel girls got the better start to the second half with a goal from Leah Baskin whose work rate was immense at wing forward. Points from Rosbercon’s free taker Annie Kirwan couldn’t close the gap that was developing between the sides.

Cashel continued to threaten the Wexford goal finding the net twice more, contrasting with Rosbercon’s inability to pass the immense Cashel captain Sorcha Ryan at full back and Kate Gayson between the posts. Karin Blair added to her tally with substitute Lucy Fogarty also scoring a point.

Cashel ran out deserving winners 5-12 to 10 points and now face St. Pius X, Magherafelt, Derry in the All Ireland Final.

Cashel: Kate Gayson Molloy, Leonie Farrell, Sorcha Ryan (captain), Leah Kavanagh, Grace O’Dwyer, Caoimhe Perdue, Meabh Elle Ryan, Aine O’Dwyer, Aoife Linehan, Grace Moloney, Karin Blair, Leah Baskin, Eve Moloney, Sarah Delaney Rebecca Farrell.

Subs: Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Lucy Fogarty, Fiona McEniry, Ciara Parker, Sinead Furlong, Anneka Maxwell, Eleanor Tobin, Ciara Gahan, Lisa O’Connor.