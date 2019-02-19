Two Carrick-on-Suir schools reach regional chapter final of Credit Union quiz

Quiz teams from Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire and Crehana National School will represent the Carrick-on-Suir District at the regional chapter final of the Credit Union Schools Quiz on Sunday, March 3.

The teams from the two school were winners in their age categories at the Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union Schools Quiz on February 1.

Nine schools from Carrick-on-Suir district competed in the local quiz at the Carraig Hotel in Carrick-on-Suir.

The Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire team of Millie Ní Fhinn, Lucas Ó Daighneain, Gearóid Ó hAlluráin, Cillian Breathnach won the U-11 category quiz. Their teacher is Neasa Ní Shuilleabháin.

Crehana NS won the U-13 category. The team included Rebecca Goldring, Camille Walsh, Will Crowley and Dermot Cahill. Their teacher is Emma O’Connor.

Both winning teams will return to the Carraig Hotel on March 3 to compete in the regional chapter final of the national quiz contest.