Tipperary TD Michael Lowry backs need for farm aid after Brexit

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has backed fears by the IFA that talking about aid for farmers after Brexit was “like bolting the door after the horse has gone”.

IFA president Joe Healy used the description regarding plans to make Irish aid a key item for discussion when the EU Farm Council meets in Luxembourg in April.

“This is stance which I have taken since June 2016. Debates about what will happen on or after March 29 - no deal, no backstop, hard Brexit, soft Brexit - are all futile for Irish farmers, particularly our beef farmers. Plans are needed,” said Deputy Lowry.

The Thurles TD said that it was absolutely correct to be concerned.

“Significant sections of our agricultural community are vulnerable. The beef sector could potentially be facing income reductions of up to 40%. This level of a fall out will have catastrophic consequences right throughout rural Ireland,” he said.

Deputy Lowry said that he was continuously in discussions with EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to plan for cogent and robust aid for Irish farmers.

The most vulnerable sector is the beef sector, and capacity on the part of the EU beef market to absorb additional imports, in the event that the Irish beef market is diminished within the UK is likely to be very low. The UK is a high value market for beef, with prices usually above the EU average,” he said.

Deputy Lowry maintained that the UK leaving the EU could reduce the CAP budget by up to €3bn annually and this could negatively impact farm incomes across wider rural communities.

Teagasc had estimated that farm incomes could fall by 26%, putting in danger the livelihoods of some 100,000 farmers involved in livestock and beef production and resulting in thousands of job losses, he said.

Deputy Lowry stated he had asked the Minister for Agriculture and the Commissioner that the EU made available structural and adjustment funding to farming sectors, particularly the beef farmers.

“These talks with Commissioner Phil Hogan and Minister Creed allow me to have input into plans for supports needed by Irish farmers,” he said.

Deputy Lowry assured farmers in Tipperary that he will be establishing plans for a response to protect farmers, particularly beef farmers.

“I will be pushing for adequate aid supports in the form of proper and substantial EU assistance irrespective of what happens on March 29,” he said.