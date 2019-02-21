Cahir Primary care centre build to start soon

It has been confirmed that the Cahir primary care centre will start next Month.

Planning permission had been granted last August for the new building and Cllr.Andy Moloney has confirmed that the developers will be on site next month.

Conack Construction who have previously built a primary care centre in Kilmallock and also one in Tipperary Town will be in charge of delivering the Cahir facility.

The HSE will be providing services such as public health nursing, speech and language therapy, psychology services, physiotherapy, podiatry and GP services.

It’s proposed that the centre will consist of consultation rooms, offices and treatment rooms and a public healthcare facility with procedure rooms, treatment rooms and administration suites.

This new building will save a lot of time for many people in the Cahir area who have to travel for these services provided by the HSE in other towns.

The 72 space car park will allow ample room for parking and Cllr. Moloney will meet engineers to discuss the landscaping in the area in the context of Tidy Towns and the landscaping finish to the development.

This multi million project by Zest Healthcare for the HSE to locate community health services at the Cahir Primary Care Centre will be located at Barnora, Cashel Road, Cahir.

Cahir AFC

Schoolboys- There was great activity for our schoolboys players over last week with the third week of our FAI futsal league taking place and academy training too.

Cahir Park AFC in Partnership with Darren Murray was delighted to welcome the first of the groups to training.

l - Next up in on this Sunday February 24 the lads travel away in the quarter final of the Munster Youths where they will face a very highly fancied Tramore. Please travel and give the lads all the support you can.