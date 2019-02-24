Fethard Players appeal for new members for Monday's AGM

Fethard Players will hold their Annual General Meeting on Monday, February 25, at 8pm in the Abymill Theatre.

Fethard Players, having just finished a very successful run of, ‘It’s The Real McCoy’, are now planning ahead for the coming year and invite all interested in drama and theatre to come along and attend this year’s AGM.

Long history of ‘drama’ in Fethard

The present Fethard Players had their roots in the Fethard Dramatic Society which was formed in 1913, and continued on since under the titles of The Sodality Players, The Tirrey Players, and since 1940, The Fethard Players.

Their efforts included at least two productions each year which included the annual Passion Play and Pantomime. Other presentations were Frank Vosper’s ‘Love From a Stranger’; A. P. Herbert’s ‘The Monkey’s Paw’; Synges ‘Riders to the Sea’; O’Casey’s ‘Shadow of a Gunman’; McAdams ‘Tempting of Dermot O’Hurley’; and numerous George Shiels’ compositions including ‘Paul Twyning’ and ‘New Gossoon’, T. C. Murray’s ‘Autumn Fire’ and ‘Spring’, and works by many other authors, in various one, two and three-act plays.

Former Presidents of the society before 1960, included Fr Robert Noonan (Fethard 1914-1928); Fr Thomas Mulvihill (Fethard 1932-1939); Fr. William Breen (Fethard 1937-1942); Fr William Hogan (Fethard 1939-1956).

Despite forty-six years of unbroken productions, it was 1958 before the Fethard Players’ first appearance in a drama festival with Lennox Robinson’s ‘Drama at Inish’, produced by Eddie O’Neill, and entered in the Tipperary Drama Festival.