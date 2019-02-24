Two men charged with stealing beef from Co. Tipperary meat plant sent forward to circuit court

A Cahir based man is to face charges at Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court of stealing nearly €25,000 worth of beef from Cahir's ABP meat processing plant.

Maciej Grezeczny of 2 Abbey Court, Cahir was sent forward for trial to next Tuesday's sitting of the Circuit Court when he appeared before Judge Terence Finn at Cashel District Court last Thursday.

Grezeczny faces six charges of stealing 71 trays of prime beef valued at €24,992 on six dates between July 23, 2016 and September 10, 2016.

A co-accused Bartosz Krupa of Rosemount View, Cahir was also returned for trial to next Tuesday's Circuit Court sitting by Judge Finn last Thursday.

Krupa is charged with stealing €1785 worth of beef from the ABP Plant in Cahir on August 20, 2016.