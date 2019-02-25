Tipperary stroke survivor says stroke 'the poor relation' when it comes to support services

On the eve of an important stroke awareness event in Clonmel today, one of the event organisers, Martin Quinn says that he believes that stroke is sometimes the 'poor relation' when it comes to funding of support services.

"As a stroke survivor I want to see better more improved services for all stroke survivors and greater investment by the Government in existing services and in new advancements and treatments. No stroke survivor should have to take to protesting for better services. Stroke survivors deserve better".

Martin suffered a stroke in 2013 while doing an interview on local radio and he says that without a properly managed and funded Stroke Support Group, survivors in South Tipperary are missing out on accessing important services and support.

Mr. Quinn is calling on the Minister for Health and the HSE to address a number of issues in relation to stroke.

"Is it acceptable that we don't have a permanent dedicated stroke nurse at South Tipperary General Hospital? Is it acceptable that we don't have a fully funded and supported Stroke Support Group in South Tipperary? Is it acceptable that we have deficits in acute, rehabilitation and community services that are devastating lives?

“Is it acceptable that we don't have an ongoing national campaign to increase public awareness of stroke such as the FAST campaign? and is it acceptable that we have a life saving thrombectomy unit in Beaumont Hospital that is breaking down and has to be turned on and off, often in the middle of life saving procedures? Modest additional investment in community services such as I have outlined would have a life-changing impact on many people and I am calling for these to be addressed by the Government".

The stroke awareness and information event will be held today Monday in the Clonmel Park Hotel. Organised by the South Tipperary Stroke Communication Group in association with the Irish Heart Foundation, the event will be opened by Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform, John Paul Phelan, TD.