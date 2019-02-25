Two men arrested in connection with aggravated burglary near Clonmel, have been released from garda custody

Two men arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary at the home of an elderly couple in the Kilmanahan area near Clonmel, have been released from garda custody.

The men, who are both aged in their early 30s, were released yesterday (Sunday) after being detained and questioned at Dungarvan Grada Station. A file on the case is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two men were arrested by gardai on Saturday in relation to the aggravated burglary that occurred at a house in the Russellstown area of Kilmanahan around 6.30pm on Friday, February 22.

The occupants of the house, an elderly couple, aged in their late 60s, are understood to have been threatened with a firearm during the raid and a sum of cash was stolen from them.

A Dungarvan Garda Station spokesman said the couple were not assaulted or injured during the frightening ordeal.

The two men arrested in relation to the crime were from the locality, he confirmed.

The Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this crime to contact Dungarvan Garda Station at (058) 48600.