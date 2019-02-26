Thefts, burglaries, and drink driving arrests in Thurles

Thurles Gardaí report the following incidents from the last seven days in the Thurles District.

One theft from a shop occurred in the last seven days in the Thurles District. On February 21 at Tesco Thurles, an item of alcohol was stolen and has since been recovered and a person was arrested in relation to this offence and will be before the courts shortly.

On the evening of February 24, a burglary occurred at Tipperary Equestrian Centre on the Mill Road area of Thurles, where a number of items were stolen from a stable out the back.

Gardaí are appealing to the public who noticed anything suspicious in the area on the evening of the February 23 to contact Gardaí at Thurles on 0504 25100.

Gardaí attached to the Thurles District have arrested one person this week for driving whilst intoxicated, one person was arrested for drug driving, and a file will be considered for prosecution with the arrested persons having to appear before the courts shortly.

Gardaí would like to thank the public for their cooperation in helping gardaí make the roads in Tipperary safer for all road users.

Gardaí would like to ask members of the public to never consume intoxicants and drive.

Crime Prevention

Gardaí would like to advise members of the public to lock doors and windows when leaving their homes as part of our ‘Light up Lock up Campaign’.

Gardaí would also like to advise motorists never to leave their windows open when their vehicles are unattended and not to leave valuable items on display in vehicles. Gardaí would also like to remind persons on bicycles, not to leave them outside shops, gyms or any premises without locking them securely, as this type of crime is on the increase.