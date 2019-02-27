Outstanding Clonmel home at Longfield has so much to offer

Sherry FitzGerald Power and Walsh are delighted to welcome you to 3 Longfield Avenue, Clonmel.

135 sq m/1453 sq ft approx in size, this is a superb four bedroom detached residence located within this ever popular development.

3 Longfield Avenue offers spacious well-proportioned accommodation throughout. Internally the property is maintained and presented to a very high standard by the current owner.

The welcoming hallway is bright and spacious. It has the added advantage of a generous guest w.c., utility room and is further complemented by a bright modern beautifully fitted kitchen/diner, a warm welcoming living room and a study/fourth bedrooms completes the downstairs accommodation.

Upstairs there are three fine bedrooms including master bedroom en suite, hot press and a bathroom which completes the upstairs accommodation.

This outstanding home which is in walk in condition has so much to offer its successful purchaser.

The back garden offers privacy, is well maintained and has two side entrances. There are stunning views of the Comeragh Mountains in the distance.

Ideally located on the Cashel Road, Longfield is within easy reach of Clonmel town, Ard Gaoithe Business Park, Boston Scientific and Abbott Laboratories.

The village of Clerihan is approx. 6km away and town of Cashel is approx. 26km away.

Early viewing is advised.

For further information, please contact sole selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald Power & Walsh, 6 Market Street, Clonmel on 052 6170720 or email info@sherryfitzclonmel.ie PSRA No. 001862.