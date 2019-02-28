Tipperary housing: No developer is interested in building on Nenagh site

Tipperary County Council has received no interest from developers looking to build houses at Stereame outside Nenagh, local councillors have been told.

Cllr Seamus Morris asked at Nenagh Municipal District Council if there had been any response to the council’s notification for expressions of interests which it posted on eTenders before Christmas.

“There has been none so far. It is disappointing,” said district manager Marcus O’Connor. “People are telling me prices need to be more than they are. It is not economically viable at present.”

He said the council will talk to developers to see what might make it more attractive.

Cllr Morris believed the council needed to look at its development levies.

He said that developers say they can’t build a house for less than €200,000.

“There are another 70 expected to start at First Data and they will be looking for houses,” he said. “The State is stopping us developing it.

Meanwhile, Tipperary County Council has agreed to declare the road at Stereame into the First Data and Sue Ryder facility as a public road.

Mr O’Connor said that there had been issues there with street lights not working.

“We are working out there and we can upgrade those lights,” he said.