Man suffered facial bruising in late night row in Cashel

Gardai are investigating a row between two men that occurrred in Cashel's town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The altercation occurred Main Street around 2am. One of the men involved in the incident suffered bruising to his face.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman said the gardai's inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866 or Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7441222.