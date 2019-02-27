Abuse of designated parking spaces for people with disabilities 'deplorable'

Tipperary Town native, Senator John Dolan has stated the abuse of designated parking spaces for people with disabilities is 'deplorable'.

He was speaking at the ‘Irish Wheelchair Association’s Tipperary Resource Outreach Centre’ on the abuse of disabled parking spaces by members of the able bodied community. The event was held in Brodeen, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, as an overall objective of raising local awareness on all matters relating to Disabled Parking Permits and Spaces.

Senator John Dolan said, “The issue of the abuse of Disabled Parking Spaces is of deep concern to me and the entire disability community. I have raised this issue with Minister Shane Ross and the fine for misuse of the disabled parking space has been increased from €80 to €150. I have also had a successful engagement with An Garda Siochána in my endeavours to discourage members of the able bodied community from abusing these vitally important parking spaces.”

“I meet and receive communication from people with disabilities each and every day on the parking issue. It is just unacceptable that people who are already facing major challenges in their lives have a much-needed facility denied to them by selfish road users. This can impact on their capacity to go shopping, visit their GP and engage in other activities.” Dolan went on to commend the Irish Wheelchair Association and An Garda Siochána for working together “to root out breaches of the disabled parking regulations.”

He went on to say “I find it deplorable that able-bodied people will park in spaces allocated for people with disabilities – and the penalties for doing do should be severe and prohibitive”. Dolan concluded “I also advise that various stakeholders should work together to resolve these issues, and this would include the IWA, local politicians, Gardaí and members of the general public. This issue can and must be resolved”.