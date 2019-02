The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick has appealed to members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting at UHL following high levels of attendance since the weekend.

A statement issued by UL Hospital Group this afternoon read: The emergency department at UHL has been experiencing higher levels of attendance than normal since the weekend (February 23-24) and is currently extremely busy.

Members of the public with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an assessment unit if required.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

Our Injury Units in Ennis, Nenagh and St. John’s Hospitals are open from 8am to 8pm, and St John’s is open from 8am to 6pm. Injury Units are for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns. More information on our Injury Units is available here.

"We apologise to any patients who are experiencing long waits and we appreciate your co-operation while we prioritise treatment of the sickest patients attending our hospital," it concluded.