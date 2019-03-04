Co. Tipperary man fined €500 for cannabis possession

A 22 year-old man who failed to pay a €500 contribution to Cashel District Court's poor box has been instead slapped with a €500 fine for having cannabis herb in the lining of his jacket.

Judge Terence Finn levied this fine on Patrick Doyle of 2 Ballybeg, Littleton at Cashel Court after solicitor Aidan Leahy informed him he didn't believe the court poor box contribution from his client will be forthcoming.

The judge had directed Doyle to make the contribution at Cashel District Court last November after he pleaded guilty to possessing €50 worth of cannabis at The Reen, Glengoole on April 28 last year.

As he fined Doyle at the Court's latest sitting, Judge Finn remarked he discerned that Doyle showed an "apparent ambivalence" towards the court.

He warned him the "gloves will be taken off by the court" if he failed to pay the fine.