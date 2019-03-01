10 top sights to see in north Tipperary

Fancy a spring break? Well there is no where better to visit than north Tipperary where you will have a wealth of things to view and do.

In our spring breaks supplement http://epaper.tipperarystar.ie/iconic/pageflip/swipe/tipperaryfeatures/20190225tipperaryfeatures#/1/ we outline some of the best ten things to see in Tipperary this spring.

Why not visit:

1: The Millennium Cross above Portroe, where, following a short walk, you will find magnificent vistas over Lough Derg.

2: Nenagh Gaol and Genealogy Centre, walk in the footsteps of the jailed Cormack brothers, or trace your Tipp roots.

3: MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan offers a fantastic insight into the executed Easter Rising leader and poet.

4: Holycross Abbey, a 12th century abbey, for a walk in the footsteps of monks and see two relics of the True Cross.

5: Redwood Castle, ancestral home of the O’Kennedys, later granted to the bardic family of MacEgan, is open for tours

6: Roscrea Castle and Damer House built for protection purpose in Motte and Bailey style.

7: Loughmore Castle. Located in the centre of Tipperary it is a castle in ruins that was first built in the 15th century.

8: Historic Farney Castle, now the home and studio of Irish International Knitwear and Porcelain Designer Cyril Cullen.

9: Famine Warhouse 1848 located in Ballingarry, which tells the story of the Young Irelanders.

10: Keeper Hill, reached from a number of points around Newport, and, at 694m, a challenging walk for all levels.