10 top sights to see in north Tipperary
Holycross Abbey - walk in the footsteps of monks
Fancy a spring break? Well there is no where better to visit than north Tipperary where you will have a wealth of things to view and do.
Why not visit:
Why not visit:
1: The Millennium Cross above Portroe, where, following a short walk, you will find magnificent vistas over Lough Derg.
2: Nenagh Gaol and Genealogy Centre, walk in the footsteps of the jailed Cormack brothers, or trace your Tipp roots.
3: MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan offers a fantastic insight into the executed Easter Rising leader and poet.
4: Holycross Abbey, a 12th century abbey, for a walk in the footsteps of monks and see two relics of the True Cross.
5: Redwood Castle, ancestral home of the O’Kennedys, later granted to the bardic family of MacEgan, is open for tours
6: Roscrea Castle and Damer House built for protection purpose in Motte and Bailey style.
7: Loughmore Castle. Located in the centre of Tipperary it is a castle in ruins that was first built in the 15th century.
8: Historic Farney Castle, now the home and studio of Irish International Knitwear and Porcelain Designer Cyril Cullen.
9: Famine Warhouse 1848 located in Ballingarry, which tells the story of the Young Irelanders.
10: Keeper Hill, reached from a number of points around Newport, and, at 694m, a challenging walk for all levels.
