Don't miss this in north Tipperary

Ever wondering what you can do on a spring break in Tipperary. Wonder no more. In our special spring breaks supplement http://epaper.tipperarystar.ie/iconic/pageflip/swipe/tipperaryfeatures/20190225tipperaryfeatures#/1/ we have outlined the many and varied which will make your break memorable.

Here are just a few of the many places to visit this spring.

Nenagh Castle: A Butler castle from the 13th century. Climb to the top for views over the town.

St Flannan’s Cathedral: In the twin towns of Ballina / Killaloe. Dating from the sixth century with its own ogham stone and medieval high cross.

Damer House: Built by Joseph Damer in the early 18th century in the courtyard of 14th century Roscrea Castle. One of the rooms is furnished in period style. It also has a restored mill displaying original St Cronan’s high cross and pillar stone.

Walking trails: North Tipperary is replete with them - from lakeside walks to forest trails

Cloughjordan ecovillage: Ireland’s first sustainable village with tours of the facilities, including its eco farm.

Bike Park Ireland: Take a lift in an old army truck to the top of the slopes before a breathtaking adventure ride back to base.

Water skiing: Learn how to wakeboard, water ski, wake skate, wake surf, barefoot, trick ski, bodyboard and zapcat on Lough Derg at Watermark Ski Club near Terryglass.

Semple Stadium: The spiritual home of the GAA and the iconic Trip to Tipp. Then visit Lar na Pairce GAA museum and Hayes Hotel, where it all began.

Ballinderry Model Railway: Not just for kids, a must-see for anybody fascinated by model trains and railways.