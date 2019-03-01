Plenty of options for walks or cycles on the wild side in north Tipperary

Hillwalking and cycling have become two of the country’s fastest growing tourism attractions, with numerous walking festivals starting up as more and more people begin to enjoy the outdoor life and pursue a more healthy lifestyle.

And it has now become ever more popular for groups to cycle the Wild Atlantic Way or bike it from Malin and Mizen.

Tipperary http://epaper.tipperarystar.ie/iconic/pageflip/swipe/tipperaryfeatures/20190225tipperaryfeatures#/1/ is no exception when it comes to offering plenty of outdoor activities, holding its own against the best of them. Tipperary writer and walker John G O’Dwyer has been to the forefront in promoting the walks in his native county.

North Tipperary offers countless woodland, forest and lakeshore walks, with the most popular being the climb up Keeper Hill. Acessible from many points, the Ballyhourigan Loop (marked with purple arrows) explores the lower shoulders of Keeper Hill, and the hardy walker will enjoy incorporating the Keeper Hill trek to the summit (red arrows). From the village of Toor, follow the road (unclassified) in the direction of Newport. After 2km turn right onto a minor roadway and follow the Trailhead signs to reach the trailhead at Doonane.

Upperchurch runs one of the country’s best walking festivals around what is locally referred to as “God’s own country”, while Silvermines has been running a festival for the past two years. Both offer mountain terrain and forest trails. The Coum trail travels along the ridge above Silvermines with views of Lough Derg and the old mining sites. At the upper end of Lough Derg is Comincha Woods, a forest walk suitable for beginners.

For a pleasant trek along Lough Derg’s shore, try Castlelough Woods below Portroe. Above Portroe there is a trek from Killoran to Tonntinna and back, with a spur on the way down to the Millennium Cross.

Nenagh is a designated cycling hub, with cycle routes suitable for families as well as the more experienced cyclist, with signposted routes mostly along country roads.

The longest one, just under 70km, takes in the lake road from Terryglass and back through Cloughjordan. The routes, which start at Banba Square, are designed so that you can take short cuts back to base if the legs get too tired. Along the way there are plenty of great pubs and restaurants to replace lost energy.