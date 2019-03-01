History, culture, heritage and people make north Tipperary a must visit

When all is said and done, there is much more to do in Tipperary than you might imagine. What with miles of scenic beauty spots, a great tradition of Irish music, song and dance, a rich theatrical heritage, and history galore, Tipperary really is a hidden gem in the heart of the country.

Visit our special supplement this week to find out all of the things to do and see in north Tipperary this spring. http://epaper.tipperarystar.ie/iconic/pageflip/swipe/tipperaryfeatures/20190225tipperaryfeatures#/1/

The recent centenary commemorations of the commencement of the War of Independence at Sologheadbeg in west Tipperary, adequately demonstrated Tipperary’s unique place in Ireland since the foundation of the State. But, of course, history, culture, heritage and tradition go back much further than than and in the likes of the Devil’s Bit, where the devil allegedly took a bite out of the mountain and spat it out at Cashel for the famous rock, or perhaps in the ancient, historic and magnificently restored Holycross Abbey, a slice of the history of this part of Tipperary is beautifully illustrated.

Just a few miles away from the Abbey, see nature in its unspoilt form at the unique Cabragh Wetlands. View the thousands of species of flora, fauna, wildlife and nature at its most beautiful with the interpretive centre on hand to provide all the information you need. Take a walk along the trail, which is now wheelchair accessible, and marvel at the many hidden gems lurking in the high grass, the lakes and the hedgerows.

Perhaps a stroll in Templemore Town Park could be on the agenda as well. This magnificent park — the envy of many towns — features a raised garden, lake, children's playground, GAA facilities, pitch and putt course, adult exercise area and of course a walking trail which is used extensively by locals and visitors alike. In truth, this is one of the finest parks of its kind in the country.

Perhaps when evening comes a trip to the famous Monks bar on Wednesday evening in Thurles for traditional Irish music, or maybe the award winning Jim O The Mills olde worlde public house nestling amongst the hills of Upperchurch, could be on the cards. If it’s fine conversation, a few stories, music, song and dance, you are after, look no further than either of these two fine establishments.

North Tipp really has so much to offer the visitor - but it’s the people of the county who make it so special.