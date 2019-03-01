South Tipperary combines outdoor beauty with historical magnificence

Tipperary has everything except a coastline, but its inland setting boasts enough attractions to compensate for anthing it might miss from the sea.

Few regions can offer anything to match it, from its southern boundary with three majestic mountain ranges, to the glorious river Suir as it winds its way through the county to the sea.

South Tipperary is an outdoor paradise that looks its resplendent best in spring.

Its attractions act as a magnet to those looking for activity or leisure.

Mountain ranges are proving hugely popular as short-break destinations, ideal for short hikes or more testing mountain walks.

And to have three so close together as the Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns and the Galtees means that visitors can choose between them or else try all three to experience different challenges and experiences.

In addition, there are looped walks at Kilnamack Wood and Carey's Castle, just outside Clonmel off the Dungarvan Road; the Holy Year Cross and Glenary on the foothills of the Comeraghs; on the Blueway along the River Suir, east and west of Clonmel; and around Marlfield Lake.

Slievenamon, a smaller mountain than its southerly neighbours but famed in song and story, is also well worth a visit.

The wonderful Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, along the northern bank of the Suir, is one of the area's highlights, opening beautiful vistas of the river for both walkers and cyclists.

Greenways are proving to be major attractions across the country and the Tipperary one can rival any for its glorious route between two of the area's major towns.

A visit to south Tipperary can also centre on history and architectural wonders such as the Rock of Cashel, Hore abbey and the Dominican abbey in Cashel; Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage in Cahir; the Main Guard in Clonmel and Ormonde Castle in Carrick-on-Suir.

They are all sited within easy reach of each other and open a window on Tipperary's fabled past.

The Rock of Cashel is one of the most visited public monuments in the country and not without reason.

Perched on a hillside overlooking the plains of Tipperary, it boasts more than one thousand years of local history.

If its walls could speak, they would beckon visitors to come and listen.