Top ten sights to see in south Tipperary

The top ten ‘must see’ sights in Tipperary include some of the most iconic locations in the country.

 They are – 

1: Rock of Cashel: ‘The Rock’ is one of Ireland’s most visited tourist sites every year. An iconic national treasure.

2: Cahir Castle:  Located in the  town of Cahir on  the River Suir it was built in 11th century, one of largest in Ireland. 

3: Ormonde Castle:  Built in 1560 but recently renovated, this Carrick-on-Suir Castle is the  one-time home of the Butlers.

4: Glen of Aherlow: This famed and majestic area of west Tipperary has amazing landscapes and scenery. 

5: Main Guard: Located in the heart of Clonmel, the Main Guard is a National Monument and former courthouse.

6: FETHARD Horse Country Experience: An amazing  interactive exhibition linking people, the land and  horse.

7: Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir blueway: 13 miles of  walks and cycles along banks of the River Suir. Peace!

8: Swiss Cottage: Located near Cahir town, it was built around 1810. A fine example of an  ornamental cottage. 

9: St Patrick's Well: A picturesque and peaceful holy well located  outside Clonmel, once visited by St Patrick

10: Slievenamon: Synonymous with Tipperary, and  famed in song, the mountain gracefully overlooks the Suir Valley. 