Top ten sights to see in south Tipperary
WONDERFUL PLACES TO VISIT
The top ten ‘must see’ sights in Tipperary include some of the most iconic locations in the country.
They are –
1: Rock of Cashel: ‘The Rock’ is one of Ireland’s most visited tourist sites every year. An iconic national treasure.
2: Cahir Castle: Located in the town of Cahir on the River Suir it was built in 11th century, one of largest in Ireland.
3: Ormonde Castle: Built in 1560 but recently renovated, this Carrick-on-Suir Castle is the one-time home of the Butlers.
4: Glen of Aherlow: This famed and majestic area of west Tipperary has amazing landscapes and scenery.
5: Main Guard: Located in the heart of Clonmel, the Main Guard is a National Monument and former courthouse.
6: FETHARD Horse Country Experience: An amazing interactive exhibition linking people, the land and horse.
7: Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir blueway: 13 miles of walks and cycles along banks of the River Suir. Peace!
8: Swiss Cottage: Located near Cahir town, it was built around 1810. A fine example of an ornamental cottage.
9: St Patrick's Well: A picturesque and peaceful holy well located outside Clonmel, once visited by St Patrick
10: Slievenamon: Synonymous with Tipperary, and famed in song, the mountain gracefully overlooks the Suir Valley.
