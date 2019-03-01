Top ten sights to see in south Tipperary

The top ten ‘must see’ sights in Tipperary include some of the most iconic locations in the country.

http://epaper.tipperarystar.ie/iconic/pageflip/swipe/nationalistfeatures/20190225nationalistfeatures#/1/

They are –

1: Rock of Cashel: ‘The Rock’ is one of Ireland’s most visited tourist sites every year. An iconic national treasure.

2: Cahir Castle: Located in the town of Cahir on the River Suir it was built in 11th century, one of largest in Ireland.

3: Ormonde Castle: Built in 1560 but recently renovated, this Carrick-on-Suir Castle is the one-time home of the Butlers.

4: Glen of Aherlow: This famed and majestic area of west Tipperary has amazing landscapes and scenery.

5: Main Guard: Located in the heart of Clonmel, the Main Guard is a National Monument and former courthouse.

6: FETHARD Horse Country Experience: An amazing interactive exhibition linking people, the land and horse.

7: Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir blueway: 13 miles of walks and cycles along banks of the River Suir. Peace!

8: Swiss Cottage: Located near Cahir town, it was built around 1810. A fine example of an ornamental cottage.

9: St Patrick's Well: A picturesque and peaceful holy well located outside Clonmel, once visited by St Patrick

10: Slievenamon: Synonymous with Tipperary, and famed in song, the mountain gracefully overlooks the Suir Valley.