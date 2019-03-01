Don't miss these attractions on a visit to south Tipperary

There’s always something to do in south Tipperary in spring.

We list here a great selection of the top ten.

St Patrick’s Day: All the big towns and some smaller villages hold colourful parades to mark the national holiday.

Horseracing: Enjoy the Sport of Kings at picturesque tracks in Clonmel and Tipperary.

Marlfield Lake: A beautiful location in Clonmel and a short walk to St. Patrick’s Well.

Brú Ború: The home of the very best in traditional music in the shadow of the imposing Rock of Cashel.

County Museum: Located in Clonmel, this is a treasure trove of Tipperary's past.

Canoeing: The River Suir at Old Bridge in Clonmel is home to the only slalom course in Ireland outside Dublin.

Mountain walks: Take your pick from the Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns, Galtees and Slievenamon.

Golf: Welcome to a golfer's paradise with courses in Clonmel, Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, Ballykisteen and Dundrum.

Restaurants: Tipperary is a foodie favourite with no shortage of locations for fine dining

Butler Trail: A fantastic trail around Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel revealing the influence and impact the Butler family dynasty.

Shopping: Top national brands in Clonmel and other major towns for retail therapy.