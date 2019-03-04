Tipperary stroke conference highlights supports and services available for survivors

An inaugural Stroke Awareness Conference in South Tipperary has been deemed to be an outstanding success by organisers and attendees alike.

The event which was opened by the Minister for Local Government and Electoral Reform, Mr. John Paul Phelan, T.D., was held in the Clonmel Park Hotel and was attended by upwards of 200 people.

In welcoming people to the event, one of the organisers and stroke survivor Martin Quinn said that the event was very important in showcasing the services and supports that are there for stroke survivors while also highlighting the deficits in services.

"While the rate of death and permanent severe disability from stroke in Ireland has been reduced dramatically in recent years, nevertheless hundreds of people are still dying every year when their lives could be saved.

Modest additional investment in community services would have a life-changing impact on many people. In relating my own experience I can say without question that support after stroke should be a priority; support in rehabilitation and after care, support in the community, therapy and social and emotional supports, support of stroke support groups and an ongoing national campaign to increase public awareness of stroke such as the FAST campaign".

Minister John Paul Phelan in opening the conference said that he was delighted to be invited to attend the event. "I am delighted to be here in Tipperary to open this event and while my portfolio is Local Government I am nonetheless very familiar with the general area of health and I have some knowledge of stroke services as I have an elderly relative that passed away following a stroke.

“I have listened very carefully to what Martin had to say about the deficits in stroke services and I will certainly be bringing these back to my colleagues in the Department of Health and to Government. I certainly see the need for re-launching the FAST campaign to create further awareness of stroke and this is something that I will definitely be bringing to Government".

The event heard from Helena O'Donnell, Advocacy Campaigns Officer with the Irish Heart Foundation, who said that their mission is to make preventable death and disability from heart disease and stroke a thing of the past. Helena highlighted the major achievements nationally of their stroke campaign including the setting up of a National Stroke Programme led by IHF Stroke Council officers but reminded the audience that there are still major deficits in therapy in acute and rehab hospitals and that 73% of hospitals can’t provide recommended rehab standards. She also referred to the need for Stroke Support Groups so that by 2020 every stroke survivor has access to a group. "In time we want these groups to develop as dynamic community hubs that provide other important services such as post discharge family liaison, self management, exercise, back to work programmes etc. We want to do more than lobby for better health services for people living with the effects of stroke. We want to provide supports that help people maximise their quality of life".

The Conference also heard from stroke survivors, Shannonree Maher from Limerick and from Michael Cullinane from Tipperary.

Both spoke poignantly about their experience after stroke with Shannonree detailing her account of a stroke she suffered 3 years ago when she was just 17 years of age while Michael spoke on stage to Speech & Language Therapist Mairead Foley about his experience of 'Living with Aphasia'.

There were presentations at the conference from HSE Speech & Language Gillian Culleton on 'Aphasia', from HSE Physiotherapist Clare Kelly on 'Exercise after Stroke', from HSE Senior Dietician Ciara Pender on 'Stroke Prevention & Diet', from Jacqui Stapleton of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland and from Bernadette McPhillips Senior Social Worker at the National Rehabilitation Hospital on 'Towards emotional adjustment for the person and family with stroke'.

The final presentation at the conference was from The No Barriers Foundation, a not for profit organisation based in Letterkenny Co. Donegal, whose aim is to create an inclusive health facility equipped with specialist neurological equipment allowing anyone with a disability to train and improve their current level of physical and mental health. The No Barriers Exoskeleton is a comprehensive gait therapy tool which provides an unparalleled rehabilitation experience for patients and therapists alike. This machine, in certain circumstances, can help patients with spinal cord injuries to walk again whilst in the machine. The Exoskeleton was demonstrated at the conference in a presentation led by Dr. Frank Fogarty with demonstration by Physiotherapist Johnny Loughrey.

The event was supported by Home Instead Senior Care and Mr. Michael Wright of Home Instead was one of the Guest Speakers on the day. Mr. Derek Fanning of the Tipperary Volunteer Centre also spoke at the opening of the event as did the Mayor of Clonmel, Cll. Richie Molloy. The support of the Speech and Language Therapists, Mairead Foley and Yolane Fenton was also acknowledged as was the support of members of the South Tipperary Stroke Communication Group.