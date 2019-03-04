Tipperary roads still icy in spots as rain and sleet forecast for later today

Some roads around Tipperary remain icy this morning following Sunday’s blizzard. Temperatures dropped below freezing last night so caution is urged for motorists.

Following a number of collisions yesterday, there are no reports of incidents this morning.

However anyone travelling to Dublin on the M8 should be aware of very heavy traffic and delays on approach to the city.

And while the blizzard conditoins are over, Met Eireann say there will be rail and hail today.

It will be cold with snow lying in places at first today. Showers mainly of rain and hail but turning to longer spells of rain at times, some heavy with the risk of thunder. Any sleet or snow showers mainly restricted to high ground. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Tonight

Breezy tonight with further showers mainly in Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, where they may merge to give some longer spells of rain at times and some wintry falls on higher ground. Showers will be well scattered in more southern counties. Overnight lows of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius with some frost in places.

Tomorrow

Tuesday: Cool with showery rain in Connacht, Ulster and parts of North Leinster, but drier and brighter elsewhere in the morning. Thickening cloud will bring rain northwards through Munster and south Leinster later in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.