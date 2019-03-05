Autism advocacy charity AsIAm to hold Tipperary workshop

AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism advocacy charity announce its community support talks are heading to Tipperary.

The event will be held in Ballykisteen Hotel & Golf Resort, Tipperary, on Tuesday, March 12 (19:00pm – 21:00pm).

These community support events, proudly sponsored by SuperValu, have been driven by the autism community and are delivered by experts in the field of autism with each event focusing on a different topic.

Each event is free to attend, those interested in attending are asked to register for free tickets at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/parental-wellness-self-care-workshop-tickets-56329671564

This talk will focus on the theme “Parent Wellness and Selfcare” and will be given by guest speakers Pat O’Leary Specialist in Performance Management and Coaching.

Pat holds a Masters in Change Management and Leadership from Sheffield Hallam University in the UK and a master’s in counselling and Psychotherapy specialising in the area of Mindfulness based Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. Joyce Mac Redmond is a Psychologist, Parent Mentor, Relationship Mentor and Chairperson of the Irish Association of Relationship Mentors.

Commenting on this Adam Harris, CEO of AsIAm said “We are delighted to be bringing a programme of community support events around Ireland, thanks to the generous support of SuperValu. Our 24 community support events will provide much needed information and guidance toautistic people and our families on issues as diverse as employment, sensory processing and making friends.

“Often our community can feel isolated and under-supported - these events will bring people together to share experiences, identify possible local supports and listen to subject matter experts”.

Commenting on SuperValu’s partnership with AsIAm for the Seminar Series, Ray Kelly, Marketing Director at SuperValu said, “At SuperValu our ambition is to build more inclusive communities across Ireland. Our work with AsIAm for Autism over the past year has opened our eyes to what we can do beyond each and every store to ensure we use our unique position in the heart of Irish towns to make positive changes across the entire community. These seminars will work to support deeper awareness and steps to making the autistic community feel more included right across Ireland.”

SuperValu is committed to raising understanding and awareness of autism among its customers and staff. With over 50,000 families in Ireland living with autism, those affected face barriers to inclusion because of the attitudes of people who may not have first-hand experience ofautism.