Tipperary water disruption as large parts of Clonmel left without water today

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council are working to restore the water supply in parts of Clonmel following a burst pipe earlier today.

Supply may be affected to customers in the following areas: Poppyfields, Wheatfields, Glenconnor, Old Bridge, Irishtown (part), Dungarvan Rd, Clonmel bypass and ring road; Gortnafleur and Powerstown.

It is expected that the repair will be completed by 5pm when water will begin to be restored. Full water service may take some time to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water say they would like to apologise for any inconvenience associated with this outage and assure customers they are working to restore a normal supply as quickly as possible.

The Customer Care Team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit our Supply and Service section for updates.