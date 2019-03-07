Renewed calls to make Bowes Corner in Thurles safer - Council

Tipperary County Council is to look again at the junction between the Railway Bridge in Thurles and Friar Street, generally known as Bowes Corner, following representation at this weeks meeting of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council.

This problematic junction has had many suggestions and proposal put its way down through the years, but with six different roads coming off it - three of them parallel to each other - together with the railway bridge, the task of coming up with a successful solution has proven very challenging indeed.

The matter had been discussed on many occasions by Thurles Town Council during its lifetime and has also been at the centre of debate at numerous meetings of the municipal district over the last five years.

And, a Notice of Motion from Independent Cllr Jim Ryan at the February meeting of the local authority ensured that it became front and central news again.

Cllr Ryan sought a detailed report on how it was intended to make Bowes Corner junction more safe for both motorists and pedestrians, offering the view that better road markings and resurfacing of the junction, as had been put forward, would make no difference whatsoever.

“I am not an engineer, but I cannot see how this will make a difference. There have been proposals for a roundabout in the past and I just think that it would be worth trying a mini roundabout there to see how it would work,” said Cllr Ryan, whose motion was seconded by Independent Cllr David Doran.

However, Mr Shortt said that traffic lights and a roundabout would be unworkable at this location due to the layout of a junction he labelled “unique”.

“We have had plenty of people examining this junction to try and come up with a workable solution, but it is proving very difficult. We'll certainly take a fresh look at it and see how we get on,” Mr Shortt said.

Senior Road Engineer Mr Michael Hayes informed Cllr Ryan that a roundabout would not comply with any of the criteria or standards laid out in legislation and the council could not employ one as they would be wide open to litigation in the event of accidents occurring.

“We just simply could not do it because we would be liable. But, we will have another look and see if there is anything we can do because it is a very problematic junction alright,” Mr Hayes said.