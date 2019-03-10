Employment
Tipperary woman Geraldine Carr appointed partner in Matheson
Newport native will look after employment portfolio
Newport's Geraldine Carr: appointed partner in Matheson
Newport native Geraldine Carr has been appointed partner in the area of employment by Matheson.
Ms Carr will provide strategic, practical advice to clients on all aspects of employment law.
A former student of St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport, she is a graduate of University of Limerick.
