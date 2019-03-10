Employment

Tipperary woman Geraldine Carr appointed partner in Matheson

Newport native will look after employment portfolio

Tipperary Star reporter

Tipperary Star reporter

Newport's Geraldine Carr: appointed partner in Matheson

Newport native Geraldine Carr has been appointed partner in the area of employment by Matheson.

Ms Carr will provide strategic, practical advice to clients on all aspects of employment law.

A former student of St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport, she is a graduate of University of Limerick.