Tipperary weather update as status yellow warning remains in place until Monday morning

A status yellow weather warning remains in place for Tipperary and the rest of the country until Monday morning as temperatures are due to drop below freezing again tonight.

AA Roadwatch advises motorists to be careful on the roads. There have already been two collisions today on the M7 between Junction 26 Nenagh West and Junction 27 Birdhill but both have since been cleared

Cold and very blustery today with sunny spells and occasional passing wintry showers.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent across the north and west - mainly of hail or sleet, but with falls of snow in places. A small risk of isolated thunder. Highest temperatures 4 to 7 degrees in strong gusty west winds.

Continuing windy with further wintry showers this evening and early tonight but they will become isolated and confined mainly to Ulster and west coasts overnight. Winds will ease. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees with widespread frost and icy stretches.

A bright cold start tomorrow with most areas dry in the morning. Increased cloud will bright rain and milder conditions in from the west as the day goes on with strengthening southerly winds. Highest temperatures 7 to 11 degrees by evening.