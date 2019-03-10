Tipperary motorway collision closes M8 northbound between Cashel and Thurles

In the second crash of the day on the M8, the northbound lane between Cashel and Thurles is closed.

The incident is between J7 Cashel North and J6 Thurles.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Two lanes are blocked, with heavy traffic on approach.

Diversions are in place.

Earlier today there was a crash southbound between Cashel and Cahir.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/368906/tipperary-motorway-collision-on-the-m8-between-cashel-and-cahir.html