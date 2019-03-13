Tipperary famous barm brack from Hickeys Bakery in Clonmel on St. Patrick's Day menu in Lebanon

Tipperary's famous barm brack from Hickey's bakery, Clonmel is amoung a number of Irish products making their way to Lebanon this St.Patrick’s day to celebrate in style at the world-famous Lebanese Eddésands Hotel & Wellness Resort.

Irish owned Mitzi’s Mezze will help cater this event which is hosted by Alice Eddé.

Mrs Eddé, a renowned Irish-American hotelier living in Byblos, Lebanon, celebrates St. Patricks day every year in some form or another.

Guests can expect to be treated to Irish gin, butter, cheese, breads, preserves, meats and chocolates which have all being sponsored by various Irish companies to introduce cuisine, beverages and products from the Emerald Isle to a select group of guests in Byblos.

Mitzi’s Mezze is the brain child of Tipperary woman Mary Toomey, originally from the village of Killenaule. A graduate of Ballymaloe Cookery School with a strong interest in North-African and Middle Eastern food, Mary started Mitzi’s Mezze as a SupperClub in Galway during the recession. Now based in the Galway countryside, over the years Mary has carved out a niche catering service:

“I’m think by any measure I am pretty well-travelled, but the Middle East and North Africa are my favourite regions to visit simply because the food is outstanding, unique and creative."

"I’ve visited Jordan, Egypt, Turley, Syria (before the civil war), Israel, Palestine and Morocco, but Lebanon is something special altogether” she explains, “the people are so friendly and warm, the countryside is beautiful, but the food is the reason I keep going back."

"When the opportunity came to collaborate with Alice this year for St. Patricks day, I was more than delighted to be on board”.

Mitzi’s Mezze is bringing a few of Mary’s favourite foods from home to showcase at the event.

“Wherever I am in the world I love to promote the great produce we have here in Ireland. And when I am cooking Middle Eastern food in Ireland, I like to marry the two together”.

Nuala Hickey's barm brack will be on the menu in a top Lebanese hotel on St. Patrick's Day

Hickey's Barn brack will be featured at this event, along with other foods from Blackwater distillery, McCambridges, McGeoughs, Kellys Butchers, An Olivia chocolate, Glenilen farm, Glenstal foods, Kells Wholmeal, Aran Islands Goat cheese, Blath na Mara, Gran Gran foods and Kinvara Salmon.

“All these products are items I buy personally", Mary added, “the quality of the products is of a very high standard. I am proud to show them off in Lebanon, especially on St. Patricks day.