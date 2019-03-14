Tipperary celebrates International Women's Day with screening of iconic movie The Colour Purple

Tipperary Educational Training Board celebrated International Women’s Day with over 40 learners and staff coming together in the Barracks Campus, Clonmel, to watch a screening of the 1985 film based on Alice Walker’s novel The Color Purple.

“We chose this movie because internationally purple is the colour for symbolising women and the story covers 40 years in the life of a black woman who endures incredible oppression at the hands of the men in her life, until she finally learns to stand up for herself and acknowledge her special gifts,” said adult literacy organiser Mary Roche Cleary.

“It holds up the values that guide our lives and shape our approach to adult education – perseverance, dignity and following through.”