Tipperary firm producing Mexican tortilla chips to expand its operations with exciting new flavours

A Clonmel food company has launched a crowdfunding campaign for new investors as it expands its operation.

The equity raising move reflects the remarkable growth of tortilla producers Blanco Nino.

Having established an authentic tortilleria in Tipperary sold over 15 million corn tortillas with recurring sales across thirteen European countries, Blanco Niño is now taking the next step and launching a range of premium corn tortilla chips into supermarkets this summer.

CEO and founder Philip Martin says that looking back at where the compnay has come from and what they have achieved over the last number of years makes them incredibly proud.

“We’re now in thirteen European markets via twenty four distribution partners, and selling to many of Europe’s best Mexican restaurants.

“None of it would be possible without a really fantastic team, and the phenomenal support and encouragement we’ve received from the Tipperary LEO, Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia and our backers.

“We’re now very excited to be taking the next step and launching our tortilla chips into supermarkets across Europe.”

Blanco Niño has successfully disrupted the European food service tortilla market through the creation of a premium corn tortilla category and is working with restaurants like Wahaca, The Restaurant Group and Casual Dining Group.

What sets them apart from their competition is the quality of their ingredients (they only use the very best non-GMO corn) and their cooking process (the ancient aztec method of Nixtamalisation).

Now the team are setting their sights on redefining Mexican in supermarkets.

The western European Market for tortilla chips is set to grow at 32.6% in the next five years, reflecting an increased desire for Mexican food.

At the same time, the Free From category continues to soar with growth of 37.5% to nearly €1.45bn in 2018.

However, the retail tortilla chip sales currently are not growing in line with public interest in Mexican cuisine due to the lower quality of current product offerings, representing a challenge for retailers and an opportunity for Blanco Niño.

Blanco Niño will be launching three flavours (lightly salted, chilli and lime and ancient grain) of all natural, gluten-free, authentic corn tortilla chips this summer.

They’ve partnered with small-scale, sustainable Mexican farmers to bring the best quality ingredients to create truly unique flavours. The chips are also gluten free and preservative free.

Founded in 2015 with just six employees, the Blanco Niño team is now at fourteen with plans to grow further, in line with business needs to fifty by 2020.

Having already gained investment from Enterprise Ireland (via the High Potential Start-up program), the founders of DoneDeal and other prominent Irish food investors, the team are now launching an equity raising campaign to enable new investors to participate in the growth of the company.