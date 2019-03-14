Tipperary firm Horan Automation wins best small business in Ireland award

Tipperary firm Horan Automation has won the best small business award at the Small Firms Association national awards.

It is the latest in a line of awards for the automation and consulting firm based at Drangan.

Commercial director Emma Lacy described it as a huge achievement for the company.

She said it was a real honour for the firm to take the accolade of Outstanding Small Business of the year award 2019.

She said that from their small beginnings in Drangan, they are punching well above their weight in the manufacturing industry in Ireland and abroad.

She added - “ We are now working not only with SMEs but with multi nationals in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

“The SFA award is probably the most recognised for business in Ireland and we are completely overwhelmed. It is a testament to our small team which encompasses all local staff from Drangan, Moyglass, Mullinahone and Ballynonty and we hope to grow our automation and robotics business considerably in 2019.

“We are proud to showcase the local Tipperary talent we have in engineering, design, programming, sales, marketing and finance and we are delighted to in turn bring employment and re-investment to the local area.

“We would not be here without the help of our local sub-contractors, staff and customers”.

She said tdhe past year has been an amazing journey for them, having won three national and one local award which demonstrates their quality products and attentive service.

“We are so proud of our team and would like to take this opportunity to thank them as well as our amazing customers. Tipperary is an amazing county to do business in and if we can trade from our base in Drangan on an international stage, anybody can.

“Many years of hard work and dedication has gone into this company by Gerry and Kathleen Horan and I would just like to thank them for their faith and trust in me and the rest of our team. Without a close team we could not have reached this success”.