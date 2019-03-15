Curtain falls on Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society’s production of Chicago

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members danced and sang their way back to Prohibition era America in the Roaring 20s for their annual show Chicago - a gritty comic tale of two scheming and celebrity hungry murderesses.

The Society's production of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical famous for such songs as All that Jazz and Razzle Dazzle ended its week long run at the Strand Theatre last Saturday night with a standing ovation from an appreciative audience.

Louise Mulcahy was very impressive in the lead role of ambitious chorus girl Roxie Hart, who has gunned down her lover and hopes to earn fame and fortune through the publicity of her trial.

Sandra Power ably filled the shoes of her vexed rival for the spotlight Velma Kelly, who has knocked off her husband and sister, while Irene Malone gave a fine comic turn as the corrupt prison warder Matron "Mamma".

Neil Burke, who played the male lead defence lawyer Billy Flynn, made a very welcome return to Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's annual show after a 12-year break. He was effortlessly suave as the cynical Flynn. The press conference scene where Roxie turns into Billy's ventriloquist doll spouting his version of the crime she comomitted, was a really well executed double act from both performers.

Another show highlight was the Cell Block Tango scene early in the First Act featuring the six merry murderesses played by Sandra Power, Aisling Healy, Sarah Power, Tarryn Attlee, Siobhan Grace-Regan, and Sheridan Brady. They performed this challenging song and dance routine with ease and great coordination.

However, the stand out performance of the night for this reviewer was that of Caolan Deehy-Power in the role of Roxie's gormless husband Amos.

His portrayal of the unfortunate doormat was touchingly sweet as well as very comical. He made you feel sorry for poor Amos. Mr Deehy Power deservedly received an appreciative cheer from the audience after his performance of the Mr Cellophane song in the Second Act. He must surely be a contender for an AIMS award later this year.