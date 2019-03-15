No Tipperary Rose at the international Rose of Tralee festival this year

Changes to the Rose of Tralee festival sees no Tipperary representative for the 2019 festival but a guarantee of a live Dome appearance on RTÉ in 2020.

In a new departure, to ensure that every Rose enjoys the ultimate positive experience during her year as her region’s ambassador, the festival organisers have revamped the selection process by removing the regional qualification process and increasing the age limit.

THe Rose of Tralee International Festival will celebrate 60 years and from 2019, each centre will select a Rose bi-annually, such that 32 Roses will be hosted in Tralee annually to enjoy everything that Ireland’s flagship family festival has to offer – parades, gala functions, entertainment, televised Rose selection nights, a Rose Tour and much more.

Roses representing Kerry, Cork and Dublin will continue to be selected every year while a Rose will represent County Tipperary every second year from 2020 but will be guaranteed that she will feature in the TV final which will be broadcast from the Dome on RTÉ.

Ciaran O’ Connell, Tipperary Rose of Tralee coordinator said – “This is change for the good and will be an even better opportunity for any young lady to join this once in a life time experience.

“It is a big change to not have a Tipperary representative at the festival but I believe it will better everyone’s experience in general and all interested ladies will now be assured of a Live tv appearance with Daithi in August 2020.

“ I am also delighted to announce that the festival has taken in to consideration these changes may disturb some pre-existing plans for ladies nearing the age limit to enter for 2019/ 20 or even roses that just missed out on last year’s entry and have extended the age limit to 29 to aid this.

• · So From 2019 you must Be 18 Years of age by January 1st 2019/2020 and will not have reached your 29th birthday on or prior to September 1st 2019/2020

Ciaran added -“ We would also like to take this opportunity to wish all our sponsors and supporters across County Tipperary a great 2019 and a reminder to spread the word, to any interested young woman who currently lives in County Tipperary or to those that have come home for the Christmas period that 2020 will be their year”

Applications are live for the 2020 selection and can be found via www.roseoftralee.ie/apply and can be some craic as a present or even a suggestion to a friend, sister, cousin, or work colleague. The Rose of Tralee International Festival will celebrate 60 Years from Friday 23rd – Tuesday 27th August 2019.