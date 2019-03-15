Tipperary St. Patrick's Day parades - all you need to know for Clonmel, Tipp town, Cashel, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir

Here are the details for the St. Patrick’s Day parades in Clonmel, Tipperary town, Carrick on Suir, Cshel and Cahir.

Have a wonderful day, everyone!

Clonmel

St. Patrick’s Day in Clonmel will commence with the traditional flag-raising ceremony at St. Patrick’s Well at 8.30am.

The morning parade leaves Emmet Street at 11.30am, following the unveiling of a plaque at 11am to commemorate Tipperary’s four representatives in the first Dáil Eireann 100 years ago. This parade will proceed to St. Mary’s Church in Irishtown, where Mass at 12 noon will be celebrated in Irish.

The starting area for the main St. Patrick’s Day parade, which commences at 3pm, is Upper and Lower Irishtown and it will follow the same route through the town as previous years, finishing in Parnell Street outside the Town Hall.

Tipperary’s national president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Kieran Stafford, will be the grand marshal for the parade.

Organised by the St. Patrick’s Day committee, the parade will celebrate the tremendous work carried out by St. Vincent de Paul and its 11,000 members throughout communities across the country over the years.

The parade will be led by Banna Chluain Meala and will include the grand marshal, councillors, visitors from Clonmel’s twinned towns and representatives of town organisations.

The Clonmel Bianconi Twinning Committee are also working with visiting groups that will arrive for St. Patrick’s weekend, culminating in Sunday’s celebration of the national holiday. Trofaiach in Austria will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its twinning pact with Clonmel, and the mayor of Reading (another of Clonmel’s twin towns) will also join the celebrations.

Tipperary town

The Tipperary Town St Patrick`s Day Parade, in association with Tipperary Credit Union, will have a new route this year due to road work on the Limerick road. The parade will start at the Canon Hayes Sports Centre, move towards Bank Place, down Main Street and up O’Brien Street.Walking groups only to meet in the Canon Hayes Sports Centre at 1pm, (no cars allowed). Floats to line-up on the Bansha road and all heavy good vehicles to line up on Link road for 1pm. The parade starts at 2pm with U20’s Irish international Jake Flannery leading the way as Grand Marshall and Pride of Tipperary Megan Morrissey will also attend. Prizes are for: Best Walking Group, Best Sports Club, Best Float, Best Shop Window and Greenest Spectator Male / Female. Please contact the Tipperary TIRD Chamber for more information on: 062 31244

Carrick on Suir

Carrick-on-Suir's St Patrick's Day Parade organisers are encouraging the people of the town and district to get on their bikes this Sunday, March 17.

The theme for this year’s parade is Cycle with St. Patrick and the organising committee is encouraging the people of the town to partake in the parade by getting on their bikes.

The parade will kick off at 3pm from the Glanbia Co-op in Carrickbeg and wind its way through Main Street and Kickham Street and conclude in the Town Hall Car Park.

Tomas Roche, organising committee member, is looking forward to a great day in the town. “This year we want to encourage members of the pubic and attendees of the parade to enjoy the wonderful scenery that surrounds the town.

“ What better way than by bike. It’s a great form of exercise, it’s great for the environment and if you’re aged eight or 88 you can enjoy a pedal.

“We’re also delighted to have some walking groups such as clubs and schools in the parade this year. We’ll also be welcoming the Hope Field High School’s U-16 and U-18 rugby teams all the way from the Western Cape in South Africa.

"They’ll take part in the their first ever St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but not before playing Carrick-on-Suir RFC in Tybroughney earlier that day at 11am.”

“To keep the crowds entertained, we also have some great events taking place before and after the Parade, so people can enjoy all Carrick-on-Suir has to offer. There will be food and craft stalls located at Town Hall Car Park and we’ll have family entertainment provided by Dmax Events, with amusements and a fun fair, located at Town Hall Car Park right throughout the day.”

Tomas is encouraging any groups, businesses or clubs to get in touch if they would like to take part in the parade or are interested in volunteering on the day.

He also urged the people of the town and district to turn out in large numbers to enjoy the local festivities.

For further details about the Carrick-on-Suir St. Patrick’s Day Parade visit their Facebook page or if you are interested in taking part on the day or volunteering call David Dunne on 086 347 6317.

Cashel

This year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Cashel is set to be bigger and better than ever, with its theme of celebrating 700 years of the Town Walls.

Organiser Sean Laffey announced the plans on Thursday, saying: “we wish you all the best in your entry for 2019.

“It is our aim that the parade will be fun and above all else safe for everyone involved. For safety reasons the parade runs between the bus times for the Dublin-Cork and Cork to Dublin Bus Eireann service.”

Saturday town car parking: please clear the space outside the Bank of Ireland from 4pm on Saturday, March 16 to accommodate the review truck.

Sunday town car parking: Main Street - please remove cars from the main street by 12 noon on Sunday to allow erection of crowd safety barriers. Cars behind the barriers will be “locked in” until 3.45pm.

Wesley Square - please remove cars from Wesley Square by 12.30 pm to accommodate the Order of Malta Ambulance.

Advice for participants

Timing - the parade cannot start any earlier as the road has to be open for the Bus Eireann service. We have to wait until the bus leaves town before we can close the road.

Keep it smooth

The aim of the stewarding crew is to produce a smooth parade with few gaps or bunching, this is not only for a good visual effect but for safety.

Performances are welcome in front of the reviewing stand and by the Plaza, please keep performances to three minutes. Long performances cause the parade to bunch up.

Music

If you have music to be played from the reviewing stand, please bring it to the parade before you start. The committee cannot guarantee our equipment will be able to play files or CDs, we can run a microphone however off your own portable audio gear such as portable CD players smart phones etc. If you are dropping off a CD, please have it labelled with your group’s name and a return contact number.

Please do NOT throw sweets into the crowd, small children may run into the road and not be able to move back to their parents behind the barriers, becoming trapped in the traffic.

Judging is at the reviewing stand, so put on your best show there.

Awards and prize giving at Halla Na Feile. This will allow floats time to return to the Dublin Road. Winners will be informed by text, log your mobile number with Declan Burgess.

Cahir

Cahir Bingo Group will once again be the main sponsors of the St. Patricks Day Parade in Cahir with Cahir Development Association in a supporting role.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories - best community float 1, 2 and 3 place prizes with a perpetual cup; best commercial float 1 and 2 place prizes; most entertaining entry 1 and 2 place prizes; best youth entry 1 and 2 place prizes; and most unique attempt wins a prize too.

With St. Patricks Day celebrations taking place this Sunday and the excitement building, all community groups and individuals are reminded to get involved in the parade this year which has a theme of Patriots.

The parade will leave the business park on the Tipperary Road at 12 noon, led again this year by members of Tipperary and Cahir Brass bands.

All entries will get a few moments to stop in front of the viewing stand in the square.

If possible the organisers would like all entrants to have a small note ready to hand to the MC about the name of the entry or group with details on when established and when they meet.

A contact number would also be useful in case of winning a prize. The steward on duty at the stage will take this note to the MC on the day.

Entry is free to the parade but anyone wishing to book in should contact Andy on 086 3609110 or Maria on 086 1022014 for further details.

Ardfinnan Canoe Club will have a canoe/kayak race from the Mall to the Inch Field after the parade and the Comhaltas Group will provide some street entertainment.

It is hoped that groups and individuals are busy putting the finishing touches to their floats and costumes as they prepare to make it an enjoyable family day.

Cllr Andy Moloney points that that the castle will once again be lit up in green for the St. Patrick’s weekend. and thanks to the OPW for their continued support of the town.