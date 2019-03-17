Tipperary St Patrick's Day parades - blue skies bring out huge crowd in Clonmel

Blue skies rather than the predicted heavy showers brought out huge crowds to view the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Clonmel today.

Large numbers lined the route from Irishtown, through O’Connell Street, Gladstone Street, Market Street and on the reviewing stand in Parnell Street.

The parade was led off by Grand Marshall Kieran Stafford, the Clonmel man who heads up the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at national level.

And the traditional first marchers were Banna Chluain Meala who led off a colourful and diverse parade.

The Diarmuid O’Hurley Pipe Band from Cashel also provided musical entertainment as the parade wound its way through the town centre.

Sports groups were to the fore as usual, including large entries from GAA clubs Clonmel Og, Commercials and St. Mary’s hurling club, as well as Clonmel Boxing Club laden down with their array of cups and trophies.

Majorettes were out in large numbers from the town’s many troupes as well as fitness and gymnastic clubs.

And adding a great splash of colour was an entry from Clonmel’s Indian community, who mixed traditional dance with Irish reels.

Clonmel scouts and guides kept the spectators well fed as they barbequed sausages on their float.

The parade maintained the high standard of former Clonmel parades and was thoroughly enjoyed by the spectators, yound and old.

