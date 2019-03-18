Fianna Fáil Leader expresses sympathy to family of former Tipperary TD Jackie Fahey

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin has expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of former TD and Minister of State, Jackie Fahey.

Deputy Martin said, “I wish to extend my sympathies to the family and friends of Jackie Fahey.

“Jackie was first elected for the Tipperary South constituency at the 1965 general election. He then went on to represent the Waterford constituency from the 1977 General Election onwards.

“Jackie lived a life of public service and represented the people of his constituency at both a local and national level. He served with great commitment and diligence through many turbulent times.

“Jackie spent a total of 45 years on Waterford County Council having been first elected to it at the age of twenty one, and this record alone is testament to the work he undertook across the community, and the respect in which he was held by the people.

“On behalf of myself and the Fianna Fáil organisation I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Jackie’s family and wide circle of friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.”