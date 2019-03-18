Tipperary preserve wins top awards at world marmalade championship

Next time you think of having a healthy breakfast, ditch the orange juice and reach for a pot

of Crossogue Preserves Organic Marmalade, one of the Tipperary artisan food company’s

double gold winners in this year’s Original Marmalade Awards, as research suggests that

there could be up to *20 times more antioxidants in 1g of marmalade than in a standard

glass of orange juice!

Entering the World’s Original Marmalade Awards for the sixth year running, Crossogue

Preserves has now notched up an impressive 42 accolades, including two double gold

awards for its Seville Orange & Plum Marmalade and Organic Marmalade and eight more

runner up prizes this year. The World's Original Marmalade Awards , which took place on

16 and 17 March at Dalemain Mansion, Cumbria, was founded in 2005 by Jane Hasell-

McCosh with the initial idea of preserving, growing and widening one of the most British of

customs – making marmalade. Now in its 14 th year the awards have gone on to generate an

international following, inspiring people from all over the world to get involved, entries

were from nations as far flung as Botswana, Japan and Australia.

With more then 2,0000 entries, the triumphant marmalades were on display at the festival

at Dalemain Mansion and Penrith town centre in Cumbria. The festival also boasted a

farmer’s market, music, a human fruit machine, marmalade tasting, cookery demos and

lectures.

Crossogue’s gold winning marmalades are both medium cuts and can be served up on toast

as a morning delicacy and if you have a penchant for duck, the Seville Orange and Plum

Marmalade complements duck and game dishes.

Commenting on the impressive result, Veronica Molloy, Founder and Owner of Crossogue

Preserves says, “receiving these commendable prizes fills me and my hard-working team

with pride. At Crossogue Preserves we are all passionate about every stage of the creation

process and for the end result to be acknowledged with honours by an esteemed judging

panel makes us feel gratified about the marmalade we have made and it’s even better news

that it’s good for one,”!