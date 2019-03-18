FOOD
Tipperary preserve wins top awards at world marmalade championship
DOUBLE GOLD FOR CROSSOGUE PRESERVES
Veronica Molloy owner of Crossogue Preserves receiving her double gold awards at The World’s Original Marmalade Awards
Next time you think of having a healthy breakfast, ditch the orange juice and reach for a pot
of Crossogue Preserves Organic Marmalade, one of the Tipperary artisan food company’s
double gold winners in this year’s Original Marmalade Awards, as research suggests that
there could be up to *20 times more antioxidants in 1g of marmalade than in a standard
glass of orange juice!
Entering the World’s Original Marmalade Awards for the sixth year running, Crossogue
Preserves has now notched up an impressive 42 accolades, including two double gold
awards for its Seville Orange & Plum Marmalade and Organic Marmalade and eight more
runner up prizes this year. The World's Original Marmalade Awards , which took place on
16 and 17 March at Dalemain Mansion, Cumbria, was founded in 2005 by Jane Hasell-
McCosh with the initial idea of preserving, growing and widening one of the most British of
customs – making marmalade. Now in its 14 th year the awards have gone on to generate an
international following, inspiring people from all over the world to get involved, entries
were from nations as far flung as Botswana, Japan and Australia.
With more then 2,0000 entries, the triumphant marmalades were on display at the festival
at Dalemain Mansion and Penrith town centre in Cumbria. The festival also boasted a
farmer’s market, music, a human fruit machine, marmalade tasting, cookery demos and
lectures.
Crossogue’s gold winning marmalades are both medium cuts and can be served up on toast
as a morning delicacy and if you have a penchant for duck, the Seville Orange and Plum
Marmalade complements duck and game dishes.
Commenting on the impressive result, Veronica Molloy, Founder and Owner of Crossogue
Preserves says, “receiving these commendable prizes fills me and my hard-working team
with pride. At Crossogue Preserves we are all passionate about every stage of the creation
process and for the end result to be acknowledged with honours by an esteemed judging
panel makes us feel gratified about the marmalade we have made and it’s even better news
that it’s good for one,”!
