Co. Tipperary gymnast wins three silver medals at World Special Olympic Games

A young Carrick-on-Suir gymnast has won three silver medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Twenty-three year-old Kellie O’Donnell won her silver medals in the vaulting, uneven bars and balance beam events on St Patrick's Day.

Speaking after the medal ceremony, Kellie said: “I am so happy, I can’t put it into words. To be here with my fellow athletes who are my best friends in the world is just amazing. We are having a great time and medals are the icing on the cake. There has been lots of happy tears today.”

Kellie is a member of Waterford Special Olympics Club and will return home to Ireland with the rest of the Irish Special Olympics team on Friday.