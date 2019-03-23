Tipperary anglers to help with Clashawley River Bank clean-up on Sunday

Fethard and Killusty Anglers AGM took place on Thursday, March 14, in the Tirry Community Centre, Fethard. The officers elected for the coming year are: Colm Hackett (Chairman), Seán Maher (Secretary), and Albert Adcock (Treasurer).

The annual river bank cleaning project is organised for Sunday, March 24, starting at 10am and meeting at Grove on the river Clashawley. All members and those interested in joining are invited to come along.

The club’s Annual Competition date is set for Sunday, April 21, meeting at Thorny Bridge on the river Anner. All members are welcome, and anyone interested in joining can attend the competition. Contact Seán Maher on 085 7050580 or Colm Hackett on 086 8397868 for membership details.

Flyfishing is a wonderful hobby and gets you out in the fresh air, on our two local beautiful rivers, Clashawley and Anner, which is a tonic to help lessen the stresses of everyday life. Fethard and Killusty Anglers is one of the most successful competitive clubs in Ireland, winning several All Ireland and Munster titles. Senior and Juvenile anglers have represented Ireland at European, World, Five Nations and Bank Internationals, and all members are willing to give their time to anyone who wants to get started or learn new methods and fishing techniques.

We have a friendly and encouraging environment so why not give it a try this Spring, and to any current members; tight lines for the season ahead. The Gods do not deduct time from a man or woman’s allotted hours spent Flyfishing!