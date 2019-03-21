Tipperary conference hears inspirational speech from disability rights campaigner Joanne O'Riordan

Hearing a buoyant and humble Joanne O'Riordan speaking so honestly about her achievements and goals for the future you couldn't but feel inspired and grateful leaving the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre 'Be Inspired' event in Tipperary town.

The disability rights campaigner was the keynote speaker at the event which also featured Limerick hurling manager, John Kiely and Jennifer Jones Hickey, founder of the Circle of Friends cancer support centre.

Attendees came away from the event with a sense of inspirationi toward the level of determination shown by all speakers.

The event, which was organised by the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, was an opportunity to draw on the inspiration of others and to learn from them.

Centre chairman Martin Quinn said he was continually inspired by the many great examples of people helping their communities.

"The building of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre more than thirty years ago was a huge inspiration to many of what can be achieved by community co-operation and resilience.

“I had to seek inspiration in my own life on a few occasions but none more so then when I suffered a stroke a few years ago.

“Many people would have been unaware of the struggle that I went through at that time. I was inspired in my recovery by other inspirational people. We all need inspiration in our lives, something that we can grasp and hold onto".

Joanne O'Riordan in her keynote address focused on ability rather than disability and being the best that you can possibly be.

"I was determined not to let my disability impair or bring me down in any way. It is hard to imagine that a person with a disability is less likely to attend college let alone graduate, like I have done.

“Remember a society that embraces our educational ability allows us to live the best life possible.

“ You should be able to do the things you want in life, no matter what your ability is.

“I have never approached life as the girl with no limbs or with a disability. I approach life as Joanne and am really fortunate that my family instilled that in me.

“I have always been accepted for just being myself. I have been given brilliant opportunities because of my disability, like being able to travel the globe.

“I'm hugely into the GAA and soccer, and people tiptoe around the fact that I can't play football.

“That doesn't mean I can't get involved in another way though, maybe through managing or coaching.

“ I have been extremely fortunate that clubs have taken me on board and used me as a symbol of motivation for their teams.

“ I'm delighted therefore to be here in this fabulous sports centre and to launch this new promotion which will be a major incentive to anyone wishing to improve their health and fitness".