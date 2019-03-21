Co. Tipperary man appears in court charged with smashing property at Killenaule shop with hammer 

The case of a 20 year-old man accused of smashing property in Killenaule's Centra shop with a hammer, breaking a window in the shop late at night on another date and assaulting two people in the store with rocks on a third occasion, is to be sent forward to Clonmel Circuit Court.

Judge Terence Finn refused jurisdiction to deal with the case against Dylan Thompson of 3 Cashel Road, Killenaule in Cashel District Court after hearing a preliminary outline of the evidence that will be alleged at last Thursday's sitting of the court.

Thompson is charged with causing criminal damage to the Centra store at Main St., Killenaule on March 16, 2017 and producing a hammer in the course of a dispute on the same occasion.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage a Main Street, Killenaule and producing an article in the course of a dispute on August 18, 2017.

And he is charged with causing criminal damage at Centra in Killenaule on November 8, 2017 and assaulting a man and woman at the store on the same date.

Outlining the evidence that will be alleged in the case Sgt. Carol O'Leary said gardai received a report from the manager of the Centra store on March 16, 2017 that Thompson entered the shop holding a hammer. He used the hammer to smash up display cabinets and stock and then left the scene.

When Gda. Insp. Boland later approached Mr Thompson, it was alleged the defendant had a stanley knife and screwdriver in his hand. Insp. Boland negotiated with him and it resulted in a peaceful end to the incident.

Thompson was arrested and taken to Thurles Garda Station.

Sgt. O'Leary continued that Gda. Brennan received a report about a man breaking into the Centra shop at approximately 3.40am on August 18, 2017. When the garda arrived at the scene, the window of the front door had been damaged.

It's alleged Thompson was sitting on the ledge of the front window with a hatchet resting between his legs.

On November 8 the same year, gardai received a complaint about Thompson allegedly throwing rocks through a window at the rear of the Centra shop. Its alleged that rocks he threw struck a man and woman in the shop.

Judge Finn said he was refusing jurisdiction in respect of the criminal damage and fire arms and offensive weapons act charges against Thompson and adjourned the case to Carrick-on- Suir Court on April 25 for service of a book of evidence.