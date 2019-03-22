Tipperary firm Clonmel Covers win county enterprise award

Clonmel Covers, based in Lisronagh, Clonmel, has won the 2019 county enterprise award promoted by Local Enterprise Office in Tipperary

County council chief executive Joe MacGrath visited the Lisronagh company to make the presentaton of the €2,500 prize to Eugene and Seamus Phelan.

They run a family business that commenced trading in 1992 and now employs ten people at their manufacturing base in Tipperary.

Clonmel Covers will now advance to represent Tipperary at this year’s National Enterprise Awards which carries a prize fund worth €40,000 and takes place in Dublin’s Mansion House on May 29, 2019.

Clonmel Covers specialises in the manufacture of a range of waterproof covers.

Their products are used to protect equipment and buildings from the effects of wind and rain.

The product range includes mower and trailer covers, side curtains for lorries and wall padding.

One of their key products is the EasyFit Windbreaker® which keeps bales and livestock clean and dry while maintaining good air circulation which is essential for healthy livestock.

Clonmel Covers have manufactured windbreakers for twenty years and having listened to their customers feedback, they have made continuous improvements along the way.

They deliver nationwide and are currently expanding into Northern Ireland and the UK.

They say they can offer a product that is superior to anything else you will find on the market today.