Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly calls time on changing the clocks

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly, Ireland’s only member of the European Parliament’s working group on the biannual clock change, has called on colleagues to support the proposal to scrap the clock change when parliament votes on the issue in Strasbourg next week.

Mr Kelly has been campaigning for the best part of a decade to abolish the clock change, and called on parliamentary colleagues to ensure a favourable vote as parliament sits for its plenary session.

“After years of hard work to bring about this proposal, MEPs will next week finally be presented with an opportunity to listen to the millions of Europeans who made their voice heard in the public consultation last year, and give their resounding support for the abolition of the clock change".

An EU-wide public consultation on daylight savings time, which was carried out last year, received 4.6 million responses – the highest ever engagement for an EU public consultation.

“Next Tuesday's vote is a fantastic opportunity to show that the European Parliament truly is the voice of the citizens at EU level. It is vital that we MEPs deliver what has been asked of us.

“Having worked on this issue for a number of years, I am convinced that now is the time to take this step. Studies have shown that the disruption caused by the clock change has a detrimental impact on our health. It can lead to weakened immunity and sleeping patterns and in some cases, increased anxiety and depression. It can also impact tiredness in drivers, increasing the risk of accidents.

“This is an issue of great interest to my constituents across Ireland-South. I urge colleagues to support the efforts we have made in recent years to bring about this proposal, and ensure that it can now enter into negotiations with the Member States as quickly as possible and put an end to this archaic practice," said Mr Kelly, leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament.